Commit Analysis: Charles Njoku
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
On Sunday evening, the Tigers picked up their eighth commitment of the 2019 recruiting class when Wayne Hill (NJ) tight end Charles Njoku chose Missouri over the likes of Rutgers, Indiana, Boston C...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news