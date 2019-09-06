News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-06 08:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Commit Analysis: Javian Hester

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

A big offensive weapon was added to Missouri's 2020 recruiting class on Thursday with the commitment of Booker T. Washington (Okla.) wide receiver Javian Hester.PowerMizzou.com breaks down what it ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}