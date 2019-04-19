Commit Analysis: Jay Maclin
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri landed their third commitment of the 2020 recruiting class on Thursday afternoon in Kirkwood (Mo.) wide receiver Jay Maclin.PowerMizzou.com takes a look at what it means for the Tigers.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news