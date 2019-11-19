News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-19 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Commit Analysis: Jaylon Carlies

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Missouri got two commits from West Orange (Fla.) on Tuesday evening, the second to announce their pledge was Jaylon Carlies, a talented two-way athlete.PowerMizzou.com takes a closer look at what h...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}