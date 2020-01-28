News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-28 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Commit Analysis: Johnny Walker

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

On Monday morning, Chamberlain (Fla.) edge rusher Johnny Walker made his verbal pledge to Missouri fresh off his official visit to Columbia over the weekend, giving the Tigers their 13th overall co...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}