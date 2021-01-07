Commit Analysis: Mookie Cooper
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
On Tuesday, Missouri landed a big transfer commitment from former Ohio State wide receiver and St. Louis native Mookie Cooper, a four-star prospect that was highly coveted coming out of high school...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news