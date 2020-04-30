Commit Analysis: Travion Ford
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff made another big splash in the St. Louis area on Thursday, landing the commitment of Lutheran North (Mo.) defensive end Travion Ford.PowerMizzou.com ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news