Commit Analysis: Tristan Wilson
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri continued their trend upward with in-state targets by landing the commitment of Lebanon (Mo.) offensive lineman Tristan Wilson on Wednesday.PowerMizzou.com takes a look at what his verbal ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news