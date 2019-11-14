News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-14 12:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Commit Analysis: Tyler Jones

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Missouri added their first secondary commitment in the 2020 recruiting class on Tuesday night in the form of West Orange (Fla.) safety Tyler Jones.PowerMizzou.com breaks down what it means for the ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}