After taking two trips to Missouri during the fall, including an official visit in November, the Tigers have landed a commitment from Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) offensive lineman Brandon Solis .

"Missouri was like 'you are our top priority right now' and they weren't forceful during the recruiting process and that's what really stood out to me and my family. I really like how their program is going to be able to develop me. Missouri's offensive line coach reminds me a lot of my offensive line coach in high school and that was a big thing for me. I've only been playing football for three years altogether and two years at offensive line and I learned everything from my high school coach and going to Marcus Johnson is kind of similar in what I've learned - that was a big thing for me."

The recruiting process of Solis has flown under-the-radar a bit throughout his recruiting process and a lot of that has to do with his humble approach to the process. While rated a 5.5, three-star, there was definitely plenty of intrigue in Solis' skillset from power five programs despite being relatively new to football.

During the summer, he took official visits to Boston College and Cincinnati. He also had offers from Indiana, Florida State, Mississippi State, Kansas State, and TCU.

However, Missouri's offensive line coach Marcus Johnson took a liking to the Nashville native back in the spring, extending an offer back in March. Solis reciprocated that interest by visiting Missouri for a spring practice and returning twice in the fall for the Georgia game in October and returning the first weekend of November for an official visit.

Missouri really ramped up their communication with Solis the last two months, staying in constant contact with him.