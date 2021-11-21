Commitment breakdown: Four-star Brett Norfleet picks Missouri
One of the nation's top tight end recruits, Brett Norfleet, will be staying home and playing for the Missouri Tigers. The Francis Howell (MO) athlete is a two sport standout and will be playing both football and baseball for the Tigers. Norfleet had 15 offers which spanned from coast to coast when he gave his pledge. He becomes the first commitment in Missouri's 2023 class.
*****
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
*****
What the Tigers are getting:
Brett Norfleet is a long and rangy tight end who is capable of presenting matchup nightmares for opposing defenses. While athletic enough to split out and stretch the field as a receiver, Norfleet also has the frame to develop into an inline tight end, and blocking force in the run game. Norfleet's upside as a tight end is as good as anybody in the 2023 class, and he is only scratching the surface of what he can eventually be. His skills on the baseball diamond are a testament to his overall level of talent, and he will also be a contributor to the Tigers' baseball team. Norfleet's commitment is a great way to kick off the 2023 class and gives the Tigers serious recruiting momentum moving forward.
Why it's big for Missouri:
In order for Missouri to be a consistent competitor in the SEC, they need to win their in-state recruiting battles at a very high rate. For too long the top homegrown talent has been quick to leave Missouri for big name programs out of state. The commitment of Norfleet is a huge win on the recruiting trail, and it kicks off the 2023 class with a Rivals250 prospect from their own backyard. This continues the momentum that started with the 2022 class and prospects like Luther Burden. Top prospects staying home is appearing to be more of a trend than an occasional one off commitment like years past. Norfleet's pledge comes one day after the Tigers became bowl eligible, and I cannot think of a better way for Missouri to kick off their 2023 class.