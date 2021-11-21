Commitment breakdown: Four-star Brett Norfleet picks Missouri

One of the nation's top tight end recruits, Brett Norfleet, will be staying home and playing for the Missouri Tigers. The Francis Howell (MO) athlete is a two sport standout and will be playing both football and baseball for the Tigers. Norfleet had 15 offers which spanned from coast to coast when he gave his pledge. He becomes the first commitment in Missouri's 2023 class.

***** CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100 RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board *****

What the Tigers are getting:

Brett Norfleet is a long and rangy tight end who is capable of presenting matchup nightmares for opposing defenses. While athletic enough to split out and stretch the field as a receiver, Norfleet also has the frame to develop into an inline tight end, and blocking force in the run game. Norfleet's upside as a tight end is as good as anybody in the 2023 class, and he is only scratching the surface of what he can eventually be. His skills on the baseball diamond are a testament to his overall level of talent, and he will also be a contributor to the Tigers' baseball team. Norfleet's commitment is a great way to kick off the 2023 class and gives the Tigers serious recruiting momentum moving forward.

Why it's big for Missouri: