Missouri has added another pass catcher to the 2025 recruiting class. Three-star wide receiver Shaun Terry announced he has verbally committed to coach Eli Drinkwitz’ program. The Ironton (Ohio) High standout recently backed off his pledge to Notre Dame. He immediately had the Tigers as one of his top contenders and now he’s heading to Columbia. Terry is the 11th commitment for the Tigers this cycle and the first wide receiver. The Tigers’ class is currently in the top 30.

WHAT TERRY MEANS FOR MISSOURI

Terry backed off his Notre Dame on May 30. After that he promptly picked up an offer from Nebraska. Several schools stayed in contact with him while he was committed to Notre Dame. The schools that were talking to him through his commitment were mainly Missouri, Kentucky, Clemson, West Virginia and USC. That’s a solid list of schools to beat out for Drinkwitz and company. The Tigers now have their first receiver in the 2025 class that already features a quarterback (four-star Matt Zollers) and a running back (four-star Jamarion Morrow). That’s a good initial big three for the Tigers to start building the skill position group with this cycle. Terry is likely just the start of the haul at wide receiver for the Tigers this class. The team will want at least two more to come to Columbia with him. It’s also significant that Terry is the second Ohio native in this class. The state is not talked about enough when it comes to producing big-time talent. There are two five-stars prospects and 16 different players rated as four-stars there this cycle. Building a pipeline to that state is never a bad idea.

WHAT TERRY BRINGS FOR THE TIGERS