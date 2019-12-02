News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-02 09:53:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Commits react to Odom's firing

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk relieved Barry Odom of his duties as head coach of the Tigers on Saturday morning.Stick with PowerMizzou.com as we try to reach all the verbal commits in this y...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}