Connor Bazelak preparing to be Drew Lock’s successor
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
KETTERING, Ohio – Connor Bazelak left his first visit to Missouri earlier this year enamored with the idea of competing for the job Drew Lock will leave open after this fall. It was that opportunity that played a role in his commitment to the Tigers a few months later, and is what he is preparing over the next year to deliver on.
“Drew started since his sophomore year, so I think it was hard for them to recruit guys in to play behind him,” Bazelak said. “They have some other quarterbacks that I’ll compete with, obviously, but I know their 2019 quarterback was big for them and they are really excited about me.”
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news