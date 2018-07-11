KETTERING, Ohio – Connor Bazelak left his first visit to Missouri earlier this year enamored with the idea of competing for the job Drew Lock will leave open after this fall. It was that opportunity that played a role in his commitment to the Tigers a few months later, and is what he is preparing over the next year to deliver on.

“Drew started since his sophomore year, so I think it was hard for them to recruit guys in to play behind him,” Bazelak said. “They have some other quarterbacks that I’ll compete with, obviously, but I know their 2019 quarterback was big for them and they are really excited about me.”