News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-11 16:02:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Cooper Davis flips from Mizzou to Illinois

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Longtime defensive end commit Cooper Davis announced he was flipping his verbal pledge from Missouri to Illinois on Wednesday afternoon.

Continue reading below...

The three-star prospect originally committed to the Tigers back on June 23rd shortly after taking a summer official to Columbia.

Davis took an official visit to Illinois over the weekend.

He's the fourth decommitment for the Tigers since the firing of Barry Odom a week and a half ago, joining Robert Wooten, Jalen St. John, and Elijah Young.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}