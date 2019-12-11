Cooper Davis flips from Mizzou to Illinois
Longtime defensive end commit Cooper Davis announced he was flipping his verbal pledge from Missouri to Illinois on Wednesday afternoon.
The three-star prospect originally committed to the Tigers back on June 23rd shortly after taking a summer official to Columbia.
Davis took an official visit to Illinois over the weekend.
He's the fourth decommitment for the Tigers since the firing of Barry Odom a week and a half ago, joining Robert Wooten, Jalen St. John, and Elijah Young.
