Longtime defensive end commit Cooper Davis announced he was flipping his verbal pledge from Missouri to Illinois on Wednesday afternoon.

The three-star prospect originally committed to the Tigers back on June 23rd shortly after taking a summer official to Columbia.

Davis took an official visit to Illinois over the weekend.

He's the fourth decommitment for the Tigers since the firing of Barry Odom a week and a half ago, joining Robert Wooten, Jalen St. John, and Elijah Young.