Coming out of Missouri's 51-14 win over Tennessee-Martin, there wasn't really much to dislike. The Tigers dispatched of an inferior opponent with ease and the game was over by the start of the second quarter.

But a couple of areas did leave some questions going forward. Namely, the running game and the pass rush were pedestrian against the Skyhawks. At least that was our impression coming out of the game.

Through our new partnership with Pro Football Focus, we take a look at the Tigers' two areas of concern to see if the data backs up what we thought we saw.