What I'm looking at: Mississippi State

Here’s a scouting report, some notes, matchups to watch and what I think will lead to a Tiger win today as No. 20 Missouri (16-4, 5-2) takes on No. 14 Mississippi State (16-5, 4-4) in the Tigers’ second of four consecutive ranked matchups at noon today (SEC Network).

The Bulldogs enter today’s matchup having lost four of their past six matchups, including an 88-84 loss to No. 4 Alabama on Wednesday.

Josh Hubbard attempted to lead a second-half comeback for the Bulldogs with a career-high 38 points as the sophomore hit 14-of-28 shots, including six 3-pointers. Mississippi State tied the game and took the lead with 10:14 left, then traded the lead with the Crimson Tide before Alabama took the lead for good 2:30 left and held on the rest of the way.

Mississippi State entered SEC play with a 12-1 record, having beat Memphis and Pitt in ranked non-conference games.

The Bulldogs started the SEC schedule with big wins against South Carolina (85-50) and Vanderbilt (76-64), but have since lost to Kentucky (95-90), Auburn (88-66) Tennessee (68-56) and Alabama, while beating Ole Miss (84-81 in OT) and South Carolina (65-60 in OT).

The Bulldogs are more offensively-minded than Tiger fans might initially think about Mississippi State, averaging 80.8 points per game, while allowing 70.4.

In conference play, those numbers are 75.75 points scored and 74.25 allowed per game.

The Bulldogs shot 46 percent from the field, 32.1 percent from 3 and 69.6 percent from the free-throw line, while averaging just 13.7 free throw attempts per game.

Mississippi State allows opponents to shoot 42.4/35.2/68.6.

The Bulldogs force 14.1 turnovers per game, including 9.7 steals, while totaling 16.7 points off turnovers per game. They commit just 10.4 turnovers per game.

Hubbard (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) leads the team at 17.3 points per game to go with 3.0 assists per contest.

Redshirt junior forward KeShawn Murphy (6-10, 230) is next with 10.8 points per game, while grabbing a team-high 7.1 rebounds per contest and blocking more than a shot per game, while poking away 1.0 steals per game. Murphy started the first three games of the season, while playing off the bench the rest of the 21 matchups this season.

Senior guard Claudell Harris (6-4, 200) adds 10.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, while junior guard Riley Kugel (6-5, 210) scores 10.2 points per game, mostly off the bench.

Senior forward RJ Melendez (6-7, 210), who Mizzou fans might remember from his time at Illinois, and graduate forward Cameron Matthews (6-7, 235) round out the players who average more than 20 minutes per game. Matthews pulls down 7.0 rebounds per contest.

Hubbard is the lone player to start every game, while Mathews and sophomore center Michael Nwoko (6-10, 245) have both started 19-of-21. Melendez has started 16-of-21, Harris has started 14-of-21 and four players have started at least three games.

Mississippi State is No. 24 in the NET rankings, while Missouri is No. 27.

The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 14-6, including winning eight of the past nine games. The Tigers’ lone win in the past five years came 66-64 on Feb. 21, 2023 in Columbia.

The Tigers have won just once in Starkville, a 78-36 win on Feb. 13, 2013.

Mizzou notes: Caleb Grill ranks first in the country in 3-point percentage at 48.3 percent … Mizzou has led for all 20 minutes in the second half of all five of its SEC wins so far … Mizzou is 5-2 in SEC play for the first time in program history … Mark Mitchell is 39 points shy of reaching 1,000 for his career … Dennis Gates enters the matchup with 99 career wins, 50 at Cleveland State and 49 at Missouri.