Curtis Peagler jumps at chance to play at Missouri
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Demopolis (Ala.) offensive lineman Curtis Peagler was a surprise addition to Missouri's signing day haul back on February 2nd.The three-star took an official visit to Columbia the last weekend befo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news