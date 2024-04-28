DETROIT, Mich. — Surrounded by his mother, Valori Robinson, his older brother, Reggie Robinson, his grandmother Gwendolyn Lawson, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz, former Missouri (and now LSU) EDGE coach Kevin Peoples and a few other loved ones in the green room, Darius Robinson couldn’t help but show that ever-present smile after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called his name. “With the 27th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals select Darius Robinson, defensive tackle, Missouri,” Goodell announced in front of a record-breaking day one draft crowd of more than 275,000 people at Campus Martius Park. Darius, who was decked out in a purple, pink and blue Terry Corbett suit with black slacks, black shoes and purple sunglasses, was smiling ear to ear as he grabbed his Cardinals hat on the way to the stage where he would later dap up and embrace Goodell before taking a picture with the commissioner as a first-round pick. It was finally hitting him. Darius’ lifelong dreams were playing out in front of his family and friends less than 30 minutes from where he grew up in Southfield, Michigan. It hadn't hit him until Goodell's announcement. “Honestly, when they just called my name and I thought about the impact I’m about to have in this organization and I just can’t wait to get there,” he said in a post-draft interview with PowerMizzou.com.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EYXJpdXMgUm9iaW5zb24gaXMgYSBEZXRyb2l0IG5hdGl2ZSwgYW5k IGhlIGp1c3QgZ290IGRyYWZ0ZWQgYnkgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQVpDYXJkaW5hbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEFaQ2FyZGluYWxzPC9hPiBpbiBmcm9udCBvZiBhIGh1Z2UgaG9tZXRvd24g Y3Jvd2QuIEp1c3QgYXdlc29tZSDwn5SlPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6OiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTkZMRHJhZnQ/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNORkxEcmFmdDwvYT4gb24g TkZMTi9FU1BOL0FCQzxicj7wn5OxOiBTdHJlYW0gb24gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05GTFBsdXM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNORkxQbHVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vRjhJV1dPb1AxbiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Y4SVdX T29QMW48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTkZMIChATkZMKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05GTC9zdGF0dXMvMTc4MzY5ODkxMDI4NTg0NDcz MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

It took a while to get to this point, though. He spoke to over 20 teams during the pre-draft process, participated at the NFL Combine, performed at Pro Day in front of over 20 teams and did more media interviews than he can count. It wasn’t real. Surely, when he checked into the Westin Cadillac Hotel in downtown Detroit on Tuesday as one of 13 college players invited to the green room of the NFL Draft things would begin to feel real? Not really. Or perhaps when he met one of his favorite players growing up, Hall of Fame wide receiver and former Detroit Lion, Calvin Johnson Jr.? It was cool, but that wasn’t the turning point for him just yet.

Robinson poses with Johnson a couple days before the draft. (Darius Robinson's Instagram)

How about a day before the draft at The Corner Ballpark participating in the Play Football Prospect Clinic with Special Olympics athletes nine minutes away from where he’d get drafted Thursday evening? Nope. Instead, he felt the brisk Detroit air on a gloomy sub-50° F Wednesday morning hitting his Cartier sunglasses, his gray heather Nike Tech jumpsuit complete with an NFL jacket and ‘Midnight Navy’ Air Jordan 5’s, as he joyfully led drills and tossed the ball around with the Special Olympians. At that moment, Robinson was grateful to be where his feet were. “Nah, it still doesn’t feel real yet. I feel like I’m in a movie right now but I'm just thankful for every opportunity and just excited to be out here with the kids today,” Darius said gleefully. “It’s awesome because I was just one of these kids not too long ago, and to be able to be around professional athletes is a blessing. So, it’s a surreal moment. I grew up about 20-30 minutes away from here. So, it's an awesome opportunity.”

Robinson leads Special Olympians through drills at the Play Football Prospect Clinic in Detroit. (Jarod Hamilton)

Something else Darius was focused on and enjoyed doing was being the unofficial host of the draft. “This is my city. I just drove up here yesterday,” Darius said chuckingly. “So, any recommendations these guys need I got them. I’d say Bucharest (Grill) (is my No. 1 food spot). We can go get us some lamb, some chicken. It’s a great spot not too far from here.” To his credit, Darius got a good review from reigning Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, who he played against last season. “D-Rob you know, he helps me. He did his job. He did a good job hosting me," Daniels said with a laugh. After the event, Darius found time to do an exclusive interview with PowerMizzou.com in a cleared-out section in the back of the Sullivan Steakhouse inside his hotel. But before the interview, Reggie had a surprise for his brother 一 an action figure of Darius, dressed in Mizzou’s all-black attire, yelling and flexing his muscles in an upward stance similar to what Darius did after a big play. Not only that but on the base of the figure, it has some of Darius’ achievements, such as 2023 All-SEC First-team, 2023 First-team Academic All-American, NAACP Appreciation Award for Community Service and more. So, when Darius arrived at the steakhouse, his ever-present smile was even wider. The only thing that changed was his attire. He was wearing a black hoodless sweatshirt from his website, dariusrobinsonshop.com, which said “ON ME” in white letters in the middle of the shirt with a small signature that said “D-Rob” under it. On the left sleeve, his jersey number, No. 6, was featured and on the back was a “DR.” He had black sweats on that had a gold “D-Rob” signature below the left pocket and he wore white No Bull shoes he received at the NFL Combine.

Darius Robinson shows off the surprise his brother gifted him a day before the 2024 NFL Draft. (Jarod Hamilton)

Despite what he was saying, you could see the realization of what this week meant and how much fun he was having. “I feel great,” Darius exclaimed. “I get to see my best friend (former Mizzou and LSU defensive lineman Mekhi) Wingo in a little bit. We’re going to go work out, and having someone in this process with you allows you to feel comfortable and realize this is once and a lifetime. I’m just having fun. "It means everything (to be at the draft with friends and family). I'm just ready for tomorrow to finish it with an exclamation point and then get back to work. But I'm just thankful that my mom and grandma will be able to see this." Seemingly, Darius' gratefulness was the theme of the interview, and that's because this moment 一 this week -- could've been taken away.