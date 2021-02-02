Daughtry Richardson details initial impressions of Mizzou
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri recently extended an offer to Miami (Fla.) Central offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson, who now has 11 offers on his resume.While the Tigers offer was sudden, offensive line coach Marcus...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news