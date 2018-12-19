However, the perception the last few days turned into a two-team race between Colorado and Missouri, with Minnesota's class now full at defensive line and Michigan pushing Robinson to play tight end.

The three-star prospect was down to a final four that included Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, and Missouri.

Missouri has landed another big target on national signing, this one from Canton (Mich.) defensive end Darius Robinson , who announced his decision at his high school signing ceremony.

Robinson took an official visit to Missouri back on the weekend of November 9th. He recently detailed his visit with Rivals.com Midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt.



“I was really fortunate to be given an opportunity to check out Missouri and see all that they are doing. It was what I expected and a little bit more. It’s just a great environment. I just got the offer, so the whole relationship piece wasn’t there yet, but we’re starting to build that relationship and I really liked their staff and how they treated me like family.”

Robinson took an official visit to Colorado back in September and while they appeared to be out the running after firing Mike McIntyre, new Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker got the 6-foot-5, 254-pound prospect back on campus for a second official visit this past weekend.

Despite the late push, the Tigers were able to secure his commitment and signature from the Michigan product.

Robinson becomes the 20th commitment for Missouri and joins a defensive line class that also includes Isaiah McGuire, Chris Daniels, and Shemar Pearl. Pearl is expected to sign with the Tigers in February.