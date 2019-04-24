DE target out of Georgia looking to visit this summer
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Grovetown (Ga.) defensive end Simeon Barrow Jr. picked up an offer from Missouri back in February and so far, he's liking what he's hearing from the coaching staff."Right now, we have a good relati...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news