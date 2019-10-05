Sophomore defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat is no longer a member of the Missouri football team. Mizzou announced prior to kickoff that Jeffcoat is no longer with the team.

A statement from Mizzou read: "Trajan Jeffcoat is not presently enrolled at Mizzou and will not be with the football program for the remainder of the season. In consideration of student pricacy rights, we will not comment further on this matter."

Jeffcoat, a former three-star recruit from South Carolina, missed the first four games of this season due to an elbow injury. He practiced in full on Tuesday, and head coach Barry Odom had expressed optimism that he would see the field Saturday against Troy.