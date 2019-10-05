DE Trajan Jeffcoat no longer with team
Sophomore defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat is no longer a member of the Missouri football team. Mizzou announced prior to kickoff that Jeffcoat is no longer with the team.
A statement from Mizzou read: "Trajan Jeffcoat is not presently enrolled at Mizzou and will not be with the football program for the remainder of the season. In consideration of student pricacy rights, we will not comment further on this matter."
Jeffcoat, a former three-star recruit from South Carolina, missed the first four games of this season due to an elbow injury. He practiced in full on Tuesday, and head coach Barry Odom had expressed optimism that he would see the field Saturday against Troy.
Jeffcoat appeared in all 13 of Missouri's games as a true freshman in 2018, recording six total tackles and one sack. Prior to his elbow injury, which he suffered on Aug. 2, the first day of fall camp, he was expected to start at defensive end for Missouri this season. As a result of his departure, true freshman Isaiah McGuire could continue to see his role expand alongside the regular defensive end rotation of Chris Turner, Tre Williams and Jatorian Hansford.
No further information is available at this time. PowerMizzou will seek further comment on the reason for Jeffcoat's departure from Odom after the game Saturday.