“We are devastated by the injury to Darris,” Drinkwitz said. “He was having an outstanding camp and was poised to have a great year. We will support Darris in his recovery and look forward to him returning stronger than before.”

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz confirmed on Wednesday morning that defensive end Darris Smith suffered a knee injury in practice on Tuesday that will cause him to miss the 2024 season. Smith transferred from Georgia in the offseason and had drawn rave reviews in the first two weeks of camp.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Smith appeared in 16 games for Georgia over his first two seasons of college football. He was competing for a starting job at defensive end with Michigan State transfer Zion Young. The Tigers return Johnny Walker Jr. on one side, but are looking to replace all-SEC performer Darius Robinson at the other edge spot.

With Smith down, Young becomes a near certain starter at defensive end. Joe Moore III and Georgia Tech transfer Eddie Kelly are likely to be the primary backups. Redshirt freshman Jahkai Lang could also figure into the rotation.

Mizzou does have two true freshman defensive ends in Williams Nwaneri and Jaylen Brown, but with plenty of experience ahead of them, it would still be surprising to see either of the freshmen break into the regular rotation consistently.

"Yeah, I've been really proud of that entire group," Drinkwitz said last Saturday. "I think Zion Young, Jony Walker have elevated themselves along with Darris. I think those three guys kind of stand out as far as you know, really understand what we're doing down in, down out. I think Darris plays with an unbelievable motor, plays full speed. Zion Young had an incredible interception yesterday, tipped ball that he ended up picking himself so very impressed with the way those three guys are competing. Eddie Kelly, had a fumble recovery today that was really impressive off the pass rush move. Joe Moore's continuing to show up and be steady and steady. Jahkai Lang has also been a guy. Those six are really where they're at right now. And you know, the young guys, we're just trying to get them to understand how to play the game.'



Smith did not redshirt at Georgia, so he will have this season as a redshirt year. He will still have two years of eligibility remaining.

Mizzou will have player availability after practice on Thursday and an open practice at Faurot Field on Saturday night. The next opportunity for media to talk to Drinkwitz is next Tuesday. The Tigers are 15 days away from the season opener against Murray State.