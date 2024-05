The transfer portal window for men’s basketball closed on May 1, meaning that while teams may continue adding to their rosters, it’s unlikely they’ll see more players depart. Aside from a few late announcements into the transfer portal, or players who declared for the portal or the NBA Draft who could return to their original teams, schools most likely know by now who is sticking around for the 2024-25 season.

Here’s a look at the players leaving, either due to running out of eligibility or entering the transfer portal, which players declared for the draft and which players are returning for each SEC team.