Deshawn Woods recaps visit, sets decision date
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Four-star offensive tackle Deshawn Woods had already narrowed his list of schools to two prior to visiting Missouri. After taking an official visit to Columbia this weekend, he is less than a week ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news