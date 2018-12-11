Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-11 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Detroit LB target talks Mizzou visit

Fgjd3hfcs0xwv4xclm7p
Nicholson took in Mizzou over the weekend
Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Cass Tech (Mich.) linebacker Devin Nicholson originally committed to Eastern Michigan back in the summer, but after a successful senior season and new film, a couple of new teams entered the pictur...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}