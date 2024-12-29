DJ Smith reportedly taking job at Appalachian State

Missouri linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator DJ Smith has reportedly accepted an offer to become Appalachian State’s new defensive coordinator.

MizzouToday is working to confirm the reports.



Smith played for Appalachian State, recording 525 tackles before being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2011.

He was the outside linebackers coach for the Mountaineers in 2018 and 2019, including working under Eli Drinkwitz in 2019, before coming to Mizzou with Drinkwitz in December 2019.

He was linebackers coach in 2020 and 2021, linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator in 2022 and took on the co-defensive coordinator role in February 2022.

Smith will work under head coach Dowell Loggains, replacing defensive coordinator Scott Sloan on a fully revamped staff under Loggains who was hired on Dec. 7.