DL commit Jalen Marshall excited for next journey at Missouri
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.) defensive lineman Jalen Marshall helped lead his high school team to a 7-4 record and an appearance in the Kansas Class 5A sub-state. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound prospect was ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news