Dominique Johnson: from unknown to Mizzou commit
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The first official visitor to publicly commit to Missouri coming out of the weekend was Crowley (Tex.) running back Dominique Johnson. The three-star prospect was flying completely under the radar ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news