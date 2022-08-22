Drew King will cover Tiger basketball for PowerMizzou

"Basketball has always brought out the best in me," he said. "It's the sport I'm the most passionate about and the one I most enjoy covering. I'm really looking forward to joining PowerMizzou.com and getting to explore the stories of a new school and a new state."

King has spent his career to this point in the Lone Star State, most recently as the sports editor and lead reporter covering Texas State for the San Marcos Daily Record . The opportunity to cover an SEC team and to focus his energy on a single sport led King to PowerMizzou.com .

The PowerMizzou.com staff is expanding again. Today, we are excited to announce the addition of Drew King . Drew comes to Missouri from San Marcos, Tex. He will serve as the primary Mizzou basketball beat writer and will begin on October 1.

King was born and raised in Tyler, Tex. He graduated from Tyler Junior College with a degree in history in 2016 and from the University of Texas with a degree in journalism in 2018. While in Austin, he was a senior reporter for The Daily Texan and began working in San Marcos following his graduation. During his time with the Daily Record he was named the 2019 Celeste Williams Sports Writer of the Year by the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors.

King has also written for The Dallas Morning News, Dave Campbell's Texas Basketball and Women's Hoops World.

"In looking to the next iteration of PowerMizzou.com, I wanted to split the full-time duties of covering football and basketball into two jobs," publisher Gabe DeArmond said. "I believe this will allow us to cover each sport more comprehensively than we have in the past and will provide our subscribers with more information and a better overall product. In the search process, Drew's ability and his experience having already handled so many responsibilities at a young age stood out. I'm excited to have him get to Columbia and get started."

King's primary responsibility will be covering Dennis Gates' team both during the season and in the offseason. He will also head up basketball recruiting coverage and contribute covering other Mizzou programs as the need arises.

You can follow King on Twitter at @drewking0222 and on our message boards @drewking0222.