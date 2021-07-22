Drinkwitz endorses COVID vaccine, talks NIL and more at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. — As the SEC head coaches have met with reporters at the league’s annual media days this week, the storylines have evolved more quickly than the conference churns through coaches. The dominant talking point entering the week was expected to be the first three weeks of the name, image and likeness era in college football. League commissioner Greg Sankey quickly introduced a new storyline when, in his opening remarks, he confirmed that teams will be exempt from COVID-19 contact tracing if more than 85 percent of personnel receives a vaccine and hinted that the conference will require members who fall below roster minimums to forfeit games rather than reconfiguring the schedule. Then, Wednesday afternoon, the news that Texas and Oklahoma had reached out to the SEC about joining the conference thrust everything else out of the spotlight. Making the rounds at his first SEC media days appearance, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz broached all three topics. None of his answers were more forceful than when asked about his stance on Missouri players getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz covered a lot of ground during SEC Media Days, including calling for all of his players to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (Denny Medley/USA Today)

Drinkwitz said that about 95 percent of Missouri’s staff has received its vaccine shots. The roster isn’t quite at the 85 percent threshold, but he said he’s confident it will get there by the time fall camp begins during the first week of August, “if they don’t change the number again.” Asked whether he’s encouraged his players to receive the vaccine, Drinkwitz didn’t tip-toe around the question. He cited the experience of his brother Jeremy Drinkwitz, the president of Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri, and said that he has endorsed his players and staff getting vaccinated not just to avoid contact-tracing headaches but because he believes “that’s what we need to do in order to take care of our neighbor.” “For me, when I think about vaccinations, I think about what if I’m wrong,” Drinkwitz told a group of local reporters. “So if I say it’s up to each individual’s decision and I’m wrong about that, the consequences of not getting the COVID vaccine are death. My brother’s a hospital administrator in Joplin, Missouri, and they are in the firefight right now for people’s lives. And so the reality of it is, if you’re wrong on not getting the vaccine, you’re going to die. ... It’s not certain death. Some people fight it off, some people don’t. There’s all kinds of different age groups that are really struggling with it, and it’s a choice to get the vaccine. Then you weigh, okay, what if I endorse the vaccine? What’s the side effects? Well, so far, if I’m wrong on endorsing the vaccine, I don’t know what the side effects are. Oh, the long-term, well, it’s been seven months since I’ve been vaccinated and I’m doing okay. I haven’t lost any more hair than coaching the SEC schedule.” Drinkwitz admitted that getting more than 85 percent of his team vaccinated would represent “a competitive advantage.” He referenced the NC State baseball team, which was forced to drop out of the College World Series last month despite not having been eliminated on the field due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. But his stance on the vaccine is shaped by more than his desire to win on the field. He noted that his sister, Anna Drinkwitz, also works in the healthcare field as a neonatal nurse and physical therapist, while he has a brother-in-law who is a pediatrician. He cited an article he recently read, which he said claimed “doctors are dealing with people that are asking for the vaccine right before they get put on a ventilator. It’s too late. And it’s all preventable.” Drinkwitz understands that his comments could be viewed as inflammatory about a divisive issue, but he doesn’t believe that needs to be the case. He bemoaned the fact that the disease has become so political. “COVID has, like anything right now, become a political football,” Drinkwitz said. “I don’t believe it needs to be a political football. … There are people dying, right, because of this disease. It didn’t disappear after the election, it wasn’t a simulation. I mean, if we’re worried about long-term outcomes of the vaccine, we’ve seen this COVID situation for 18 months. Like, we have to do something. It’s within our opportunity to do something.” Drinkwitz noted that he hasn’t demanded that players receive the vaccine. However, those who opt not to will be subject to more strict social distancing and mask-wearing mandates in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the team. “I don’t believe it’s a personal choice,” Drinkwitz said, before softening his stance a bit. “It is a personal choice, but it has consequences, just like any action you have has consequences. And so I’m encouraging people to get the vaccine.”

Texas, Oklahoma talk continues

On a more lighthearted note, Drinkwitz flashed his typical wit when asked about the biggest storyline of the day, the potential addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. The rumor has gained traction since being initially reported by Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle, with Big 12 officials reportedly scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon. “I’ve been saying for years we’re the best conference in college football and obviously those colleges want to join us,” Drinkwitz said with a grin. “Maybe we were trend-setters leaving the Big 12, and maybe that opened the door and gave them courage to try it, too.” Drinkwitz did note that realigning conferences is well outside of his job responsibility, but he expressed confidence that Sankey would do what is best for each member of the league. He did slip in a quick shot at the league office, however. “I don’t think it’s going to change our schedule this year, but I am prepared for (associate commissioner) Mark Womack to put both Texas and OU on our schedule like he did last year with Alabama and LSU.” When conference realignment last dominated the college football news cycle, Missouri found itself in the center of the rumors. This time, the Tigers should be secure in the SEC, regardless of whether the league adds more members. Drinkwitz praised the administration that came before him for putting the athletics department in that position. “That probably opened the door for me to be here,” Drinkwitz said of Missouri’s move from the Big 12 to the SEC. “We’re the best conference in college football, so to be a part of it is a special thing, and it’s obvious that our commissioner is always going to put us in a position to maintain that status with forward thinking. Obviously Mizzou did a good job of that 10 years ago.”

Drinkwitz looking to capitalize on NIL

Until realignment chatter resurfaced Wednesday, the predominant talking point in college football during the month of July had been the fact that college athletes can now monetize their names, images and likenesses. Alabama coach Nick Saban threw gas on the flame earlier this week when he revealed that Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young, who has yet to start a game in college, has received nearly $1 million in NIL payments. College football fans have been split about the impact NIL will have on the sport. Drinkwitz continued to support the new regulations. He helped galvanize support earlier this summer for the NIL bill that Missouri Gov. Mike Parson recently signed into law. Thursday, he referenced Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher’s quote that payments to college football players have been happening for years; this just makes it legal. “The collegiate model, all that stuff — coach Fisher said it, not me — but we’ve been doing name, image and likeness now for years and now it’s legal. I’m just saying, hey, it’s time for Mizzou to really engage in that and try to give our football program, our basketball programs the greatest advantages they can.” Now that NIL is here to stay, Drinkwitz is focused on using it to his advantage. He believes Missouri is positioned well to help its players cash in thanks to its status as the only FBS team in the state. “I think for NIL, it really comes down to three things,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s going to be those that watch what happens, those that wonder what happened and those that make things happen. I think it’s an opportunity for Mizzou to make things happen. Our greatest advantage and one of the reasons that I chose Mizzou is because it is surrounded by two large metropolitan cities in Kansas City and St. Louis. We have 10 Fortune 500 companies, we are the only Division I football-playing school in the state, and what an opportunity for everyone to get behind our players, our programs, our athletes at the University of Missouri and support them with name, image and likeness.”

Missouri offensive lineman Case Cook no longer has his mullet to market, but he said Thursday he has agreed to several NIL endorsements. (Jordan Kodner)

Senior guard Case Cook, one of Missouri’s two player representatives at media days, agreed that NIL is a welcome development. Cook, a team captain last season, said he has preached to his teammates that they can’t let pursuing endorsements hinder their on-field performance or academics, but as long as they keep a healthy balance, he’s all for players to be able to cash in. Cook dismissed the idea that unequal endorsement money could promote locker room strife, as well. “I can tell you 100 percent there’s going to be opportunities for anybody,” he said. “No doubt. I got deals just the same as other people. Follow me on the socials and you’ll find out soon enough. But yeah, I think just the fact that we’re all college football players gives us an opportunity. And a guy might have more deals or more money somewhere, but you don’t spend too much time looking at someone else’s yard and how their grass is growing. You turn around and look at yours, it’s going to be dead.”

Bazelak, others inspiring optimism