Drinkwitz previews Mizzou's matchup at Kentucky

During his weekly press conference Tuesday, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz reflected on the Tigers' season-opening win over Central Michigan and looked ahead to his team's first SEC matchup of the season. Missouri will travel to Kentucky on Saturday. Below is video of Drinkwitz's full press conference, plus a transcript of everything Drinkwitz had to say.

Opening Statement:

“I just wanted to start out by saying we play on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this Saturday. And as part of our uniform, our helmets, we're going to be wearing this ‘Never Forget 343’ decal that’s honoring the 343 first responders who gave their life on 911. An opportunity for us to say thank you to those brave souls and to their families for the sacrifices that they've made, and to represent truly some heroic individuals from that day.

“Reviewed the game film from Week One. We’re really fortunate to be 1-0, and there’s a lot of room for improvement. In fact, the biggest room in the house is room for improvement. So worked on that and know that we have to improve substantially in a lot of different areas in order to raise our level of play. Got a tremendous opponent, first SEC road game, at night. Going to be a loud and raucous environment versus a tremendous opponent. Got a lot of respect for coach (Mark) Stoops and the way he's built that program. Been there for, I believe he’s going on his 10th season, and has developed. Not only has he changed the perception of that program, he recruits at a high level, he develops his players at a high level. You look at guys like Josh Paschal who are just really, really good players were developed by and recruited by him. And so got a lot of respect for him. They did an outstanding job in the transfer portal this year. Obviously, crud, they added basically four NFL players, or three NFL players on offense and an NFL offensive coordinator. So they've gotten really good really fast offensively, and then defensively they've always been good. Coach Stoops does a tremendous job. They're the number one defense in the country right now after last week, and has always been very good on defense. Very solid special teams, have dynamic returners. Still trying to replace the punter from last year, the Australian. So a lot of respect for them, know we got our hands full. You know, offensively the quarterback is really the straw that stirs the drink. The transfer from Penn State, Will Levis. Threw for about 360 yards last week. Really has a nice hard play-action, throws the ball down the field. You can tell the offensive coordinator does a great job of setting up his plays. Run and pass look exactly the same. They protect when they launch the ball. Number 1, I believe it’s Wan’Dale Robinson, the transfer from Nebraska, is a dynamic playmaker with elite speed. Complements their other wide receiver, Josh Ali, really well. So they're very talented across the board. Their offensive line’s considered by some to be the best offensive line in the country, bookended by two NFL tackles with Dare Ronsenthal at left tackle and Darian Kinnard at right tackle. So big, tough opponent, big challenge for us, and with that, I’ll open it up for questions.”

I know it’s only been one game, but how different does this Kentucky offense look than last year?

“They had 560 yards, I think. Four hundred twenty of them through the air. I think last year they ran 35 total plays, maybe 35 (yards) through the air. So totally different style, totally different feel. Execute it at a high level, shifts, motions formation. Vertical shots, intermediate, middle-field throws, quick game, got the whole package. The only thing that's a surprise to me is how quickly they've gotten to where they're at. You know sometimes when you come in as a new offensive coordinator, to make such drastic change, it’s kind of hard to get in that quickly. But they’re humming on all cylinders right now. It obviously helps to add some great players like they’ve been able to add.”

Do you like going right into SEC play right out of the gate or would you rather have a little bit more time?

“After last year, I don’t think it matters, man. Let’s get this party started. I think it's gonna be a challenge for us, obviously it's the first time for me to getting to experience, with these guys, on the road with a raucous crowd, and that's a huge concern for us, just handling the mechanics of that communication and handling the nerves and not letting the crowd dictate how we play. So, we’re going to have our work cut out for us and see what we’re made of.”

When you look at Kentucky, what makes them the number one defense?

“I think it starts with their defensive line. I think they've got three returning starters. You’ve got Marquan McCall, started against us last year and he was very difficult for us to block. We had our hands full. Josh Paschal is an outstanding defensive end. Has speed to power, you know, plays a 4i, can play a 5, play off the edge. Jordan Wright, he played against us last year. Big, long. Coach Stoops does a great job of recruiting length on the defense, which is really tough to go against, because it just collapses lanes. Both their linebackers are back, two safeties are back. The only guys that aren’t there are the guys that got drafted. So it’s a pretty, pretty tough defense. Good scheme, really good scheme. Play hard. Don’t make a lot of mistakes, make you beat them.”

When you watched the film of the Week One game, what did you see from the offensive line and what maybe has to be cleaned up against Kentucky?

“I mean, obviously we rushed for 200 yards, which was good, but we had too many negative plays. And we can't allow for outside penetration on some of our zone schemes and some of our double teams. So I think for all of us it's a concerted effort to eliminate negative plays, which put us in third and longs. And then, you know, when you go on the road, it's a trench football game, and if you got any shot at winning football games in the SEC, you got to win in the line of scrimmage. Especially on the road, you got to be able to run the ball when you want to, not when you have to. And so we got a big challenge ahead of us.”

Your defense picked up in the second half Saturday. In the first half, what concerned you? Any red flags?

“I mean, there’s a lot of red flags. I think it starts with tackling. Tackling was very poor. I think we had some eye discipline issues. You know, guys in man-to-man who let their guys cut loose, and it may not have shown up on tape, but it's going to show up if we don’t fix it. You know, we had some loose coverage, supposed to be inside technique but we were lined up outside, supposed to be outside technique, lined up inside. So things like that that have to get corrected that resulted in explosive plays. I think overall, from Saturday, I think the biggest disappointment was tackling and explosive place. I think the most exciting thing was the sacks, the pressure on the quarterback and the turnovers. But it can’t be Jekyll and Hyde. Otherwise against a team like what we’re fixing to play the scoreboard is going to light up real quick.”

I think Mekhi Wingo led all the defensive tackles in number of snaps. Was that the idea going in, or did it just kind of unfold that way?

“I think he’s done a really good job of staying in shape. Obviously bigger guys tend to lose their wind a little bit faster, and he's more of a sudden young man, and I think he was playing really well, so you gotta keep — you stick with the guys that are performing. And he performed really well. He's gonna continue to get opportunities as he seizes the opportunities in front of him.”

You mentioned September 11. Do you remember where you were Sept. 11, 2001?

“Yeah, I was at Arkansas Tech University. I was in a physical science classroom, auditorium. And the professor walked in, maybe a couple minutes late and told us what happened. Canceled class and I walked back to my dorm and watched coverage. Actually had, my car was in the shop in Little Rock and had to drive, somebody took me to Little Rock to pick up my car, and I remember the gas lines at the gas station were really long. And it was a scary day. Scary day.”

Every game is important, obviously, but Kentucky and Missouri, whichever team has won this game has finished higher than the other one.

“Makes sense.”

Relative to this division and where these programs are, just how important is this game?

“They’re all big. I mean, they're all big. You know, obviously last year was a big game for us, because we hadn't beat them in five years, and I think getting that off our chest was good. I think it's — I mean, coach Stoops has been there for 10 years. Ten years. Recruited at a really high level and developed his players. So, to try to make a comparison, us and them right now, I think is a little bit soon. I think we’ve got to control who we are, we got to do what we need to do, go on the road. I mean, I don't think anybody's season ends after Week Two, regardless of how it plays out. I think it's a big test for us on who we want to be and how we want to perform and what we want to do on the road, which we didn't play particularly well last year on the road. I think we had one road win. So I think for us, it's more about a test to see how much we've grown and developed. I don't look at it as this is where Kentucky's program versus Missouri's program is. I think that's making it probably a little bit too big. I think it's a big test for us on the road to play in front of an SEC crowd early in the season. And we're gonna find out all kinds of issues we gotta get fixed. We’re going to find out how much improvement we made from Week One. And regardless, if you win, you’re 1-0 in the SEC with seven to go. If you don’t, I don’t remember, but I don’t think — well, maybe Florida was undefeated in the East last year, but most of the time East winners aren’t undefeated.”