PowerMizzou - Drinkwitz talks after opening practice

Drinkwitz talks after opening practice
Eli Drinkwitz saw spring football cut short in March. Ten days after originally intended, Drinkwitz finally got back on the field with his team. The Tigers went through the first practice of fall camp on Monday morning.
Following the workout, Drinkwitz met with reporters via Zoom to talk about his team heading into the 2020 season. You can watch the full interview below.
PowerMizzou.com will have the chance to talk to a handful of Tiger players this afternoon as well. We will have more information from camp as well as Mizzou's complete 2020 schedule by the end of the day.