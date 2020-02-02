DT commit Montra Edwards back in Columbia
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The first recruiting splash in the month of January for new Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff was when Holmes County (Miss.) defensive tackle Montra Edwards re-committed to the Tigers...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news