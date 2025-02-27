Early enrollees to watch in spring ball

A glance around all the non-Missouri Tiger action from the midweek SEC slate.
The Tigers won at the buzzer Thursday to get coach Robin Pingeton to 250 wins since taking the reigns at Mizzou.
Although announcing a Top 7, Camren Hamiel has fielded new interest, including an offer from Missouri.
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney remembers them as recruits.
As Missouri recruits more of California, the Tigers have an impressed Class of 2027 three-star Gavin Honore.
