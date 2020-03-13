The three-star prospect picked up an offer from the Tigers on January 25th during a junior day visit to Columbia.

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz secured a verbal commitment on Friday from one of the Midwest's most productive quarterbacks in East St. Louis (Ill.) product Tyler Macon .

Macon has formed a great relationship with Drinkwitz throughout the recruiting process and loves the vibe of the coaching staff and direction the program is heading.

"They are genuinely good guys," Macon said of his recent visit. "Coach (Eli) Drinkwitz's teaching philosophy and how he looks at the game is amazing. I feel like they're the type of coaching staff I want to be around."



The 6-foot, 180-pound prospect is coming off a brilliant junior season where he threw for 4,241 yards and 39 touchdowns with a 70% completion percentage. He also had 827 rushing yards and 18 scores.

Macon chose the Tigers over the likes of Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, and others.

He becomes the fourth overall commitment for the Tigers, joining DeSmet (Mo.) defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, MUS (Tenn.) tight end Gavin McKay, and Jackson (Mo.) offensive lineman Connor Tollison.