East St. Louis standout Charles Bass eyes early contributions at Mizzou

Charles "CJ" Bass originally started as a quarterback when he arrived at East St. Louis (Ill.) High. He then moved to wide receiver before his coaches realized his height and length projected best on the opposite side of the ball. The East St. Louis staff started Bass a little early as a defensive back his sophomore year, but the potential was off the charts. Bass had the height, and it was a matter of time he physically grew into his frame.

Whether it was outside at cornerback or inside at safety, Bass wanted the challenge of guarding the best player his senior season. "You win some and lose some and realize you get to live another day in the DB world," East St. Louis assistant coach Harith Mitchom said. "You start to gain confidence of what you can do and not so much react to the few times that plays get made on you." Bass grew into a vocal leader of the secondary, which ended up being a long journey from the sophomore who stepped into a starting role, lacking physicality as an underclassman. "I always really speak to sophomore year, because that's when he started, that's what's important," Mitchom said. "You could barely get two words out of him."

Bass provided East St. Louis with essentially a coach in the field of play. He signaled for adjustments based on his reads, moving into tougher matchups to prevent offensive targets beating a defensive back more than once. The four-star safety found comfort in this new role. "We hadn't necessarily seen that fire," Mitchom said. "We had heard that he had it in him. ... But this year we saw that fire."

Recruitment