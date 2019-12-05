On Thursday, South Doyle (Tenn.) running back Elijah Young become the third decommitment for Missouri since the firing of Barry Odom on Saturday.

The three-star prospect had been committed to the Tigers since June after he took an official visit to Columbia.

Young had other offers from the likes of Arkansas, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Louisville, Kentucky, and Virginia Tech.

While Young is backing away from his pledge, he said the Tigers aren't completely out of the picture moving foward.

"Mizzou remains at the top of my list and I couldn't be more thankful for Coach (Cornell) Ford and his support," Young stated in his tweet.

The talented senior accounted for 2,432 all-purpose yards and 43 total touchdowns during the fall this past season.

Young joins Robert Wooten and Jalen St. John as former Missouri commits that have backed off their pledge since Saturday.