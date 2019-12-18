It's official. Missouri has landed three-star running back Elijah Young . Young, who committed to Missouri under former head coach Barry Odom then re-opened his recruitment when Odom was fired, signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday. He is the ninth player to sign with the Tigers on the day.

Young visited Missouri over the weekend to get to know new coach Eliah Drinkwitz. Young also visited Purdue after opening his recruitment back up. The Knoxville native said there was one specific moment during his official visit he knew he would rejoin the Tigers' recruiting class.

"It was actually the last day, we sat down and watched film and just got to talking," Young explained. "He (Drinkwitz) is a very offensive-minded head coach and that's what you need in the SEC to be successful and I feel like he's going to get the job done."

Young rushed for 2,170 yards and 39 touchdowns as a senior for South Doyle high school. He added two more touchdowns through the air and returned kickoffs as well. Young was named the Gatorade football player of the year in Tennessee as a result.

Gaining Young's signature became all the more Important for Missouri after fellow running back commit Dominique Johnson flipped to Arkansas earlier Wednesday. Johnson, who had been committed to Missouri since early June, signed with the Razorbacks, making Young the lone back in Missouri's 2020 class. Young is expected enroll at Missouri in January, which would enable him to participate in spring practices.

