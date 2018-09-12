When Emanuel Hall splits out wide in Missouri’s offensive formation and sees a single defensive back line up opposite him, he gets upset. He’s excited, too — any time Hall finds himself in a one-on-one matchup, he believes he’s going to wind up with the ball in his hands. But make no mistake, Hall interprets single coverage as a sign that the opposing team believes its defensive back can cover him on his own, and that’s insulting. He uses that as extra motivation to make sure he wins the matchup and gets open. “If you’re lined up against me, that’s you saying to me that you can take me one-on-one,” Hall said. “If you’re going to take me one-on-one, then I’m going to win that.” So far this season, Hall has seen a lot of single coverage. He usually makes the defense pay for the insult. Hall has stepped seamlessly into the role of the Tigers’ top wideout in his senior campaign. Through two games, Hall has hauled in 14 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns — on just 17 targets. His average of 171 yards per game ranks second nationally. During the team’s Week Two game against Wyoming, Hall, previously known as just a deep threat, showed his versatility, hauling in a career-high 10 receptions.

Senior Emanuel Hall has been one of the most productive wide receivers in the country through Missouri's first two games. Jordan Kodner

Even before that breakout performance, head coach Barry Odom said that no Missouri player took “more positive steps in developing as a total player” during the offseason than Hall. Much like his desire to make defenses pay for single-covering him, Hall said his offseason work was fueled by a desire to disprove those who previously pigeonholed him as a vertical threat. “The myth of ‘I can’t run routes’ is kind of gone,” Hall said after the Wyoming game. “Because I can. And I’m glad that this game they showed something different so we could show those plays.” Though his words may read like it, Hall doesn’t come across as cocky or brash. His voice is soft when speaking to reporters, and he offers an almost sheepish grin when admitting he took joy in proving that he could, for instance, run a slant route. The mindset of taking fuel from slights, both real and perceived, is simply how Hall has always approached competition. Brian Rector, his coach at Centennial high school in Franklin, Tenn., said that when Hall would draw single coverage in high school he would “froth at the mouth.” Due to his production at Centennial, Hall rarely drew single-coverage during his final two high school seasons. One exception came when Centennial played Overton, which featured cornerback Ugochukwu Amadi, now a safety at Oregon. Overton matched Amadi against Hall in single coverage. Hall scored two touchdowns. “I won’t forget it,” Rector said. “I think that sent a really good signal to people around here that, hey, you cannot cover this guy one-on-one, and especially in press (coverage).” Rector, now in his 23rd year of coaching, called Hall the most explosive high school player he’s ever coached, and Hall received scholarship offers from several Power Five schools, including five in the SEC. But Hall still saw himself as undervalued. He said he chose Missouri in part because he sensed the program, then coming off its second consecutive SEC East title, was like him: underrated and hungry to prove it belonged. “This school, a lot of people just don’t respect it for whatever reason,” Hall explained. “We’ve gone to two SEC championships not too long ago, it’s one of those things, I think everybody on this team kind of comes off with a chip on their shoulder. I want to go show everybody that we have talent here.” Hall saw minimal playing time as a true freshman in 2015, catching just eight passes on the season. The following year, Josh Heupel took over as offensive coordinator and implemented his simplistic, fast-paced spread scheme. Rather than asking Hall to develop a variety of routes, Heupel asked Hall to focus almost entirely on the thing he did best: running deep. Even in his niche role, Hall struggled to crack the regular rotation as a sophomore. Hall described himself as immature as an underclassman, and that kept him from climbing the depth chart. A season ago, when Missouri played Purdue, Hall played just one snap. He injured his shoulder on the play, then went catchless the following week as well. It wasn’t until Missouri’s bye week between the fourth and fifth games of last season, when fellow wide receiver Dimetrious Mason was dismissed from the team, that Hall finally worked his way into a starting spot. It didn’t take him long to make his presence felt. Hall caught four passes for 129 yards and a touchdown against Kentucky the following week. The next game, he torched the vaunted Georgia defense for 142 yards and two scores. All told, Hall racked up 713 yards and eight touchdowns during the final seven games of the regular season. Looking back, Hall said he’s actually glad he experienced some struggles before getting the opportunity to start. “I don’t think I would have that same mindset,” he explained, “going out and just being super, super driven.”

Emanuel Hall had a career-high 10 receptions during Missouri's win over Wyoming in Week Two. Jordan Kodner/PowerMizzou