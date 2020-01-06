News More News
football

Ennis Rakestraw has Missouri pegged for an upcoming official

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
Duncanville (Tex.) cornerback Ennis Rakestraw has seen his recruiting process explode after coming off a stellar performance in the Texas 6A state playoffs.The 6-foot, 170-pound prospect has picked...

