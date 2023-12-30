The offseason carousel started spinning well before Mizzou's 14-3 win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl on Friday night. But with the last game of the season now over, the consequential roster movement will really begin. On Saturday morning, cornerback Ennis Rakestraw started that movement when he declared for the NFL Draft. Rakestraw, a redshirt sophomore, has two years of eligibility remaining if he'd have chosen to use them. Instead, the Dallas native will take his shot at the next level.

Rakestraw became a Mizzou fan favorite before he even hit campus. His commitment to Eli Drinkwitz in February of 2020 was one of the new Missouri coach's first big recruiting victories and also his first viral social media moment.

