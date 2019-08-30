It's time to catch up on all the inside Mizzou scoop in this week's edition of The Chamber.

Missouri lost a big one of the football commitment list this week. Why did Antonio Doyle open things up and can Missouri get him back? That plus another four-star who could be added to the commitment list in the next week inside The Chamber.

On the hoops side, official visits are starting in earnest. We run down where a few Mizzou targets are this weekend and have some potential positive news on one of Cuonzo Martin's top targets in The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the news you need to know right here. If not, take advantage of our 25% off promo plus a $75 gift card from Adidas for new annual subscribers.

