Missouri will face its first Power 5 opponent when it heads to Manhattan Kansas to face Kansas State (1-0) on Saturday. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz met with local media on Tuesday afternoon in advance of that game. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.

Opening statement

Start with revisiting the game. (I) was pleased with the outcome of the game. Obviously, to get a win at home 一 I appreciate the student section. I appreciate the athletic administration for making the move to Thursday night. Appreciate the university making all the accommodations that they needed to but really appreciate the students for showing up and making it a great atmosphere and a great time, and really enjoyed the win. There's a lot of room for growth after watching the film, in all phases of the game specifically on special teams and punt coverage, (it) was not nearly good enough or efficient enough. It was a tremendous effort by Bobby Lawrence from St. Joe and Joseph Charleston to get the tackle otherwise it would have been a punt return for a touchdown, which can't happen. We got to clean up the distance of the punt and our punt coverage team getting out there and making sure that we're boxing the ball. Defensively, we got to eliminate explosive plays. Great job stopping the run but we can't give up explosive plays for touchdowns. That are 60 and 70 yards and 35 yards. We've got to do a much better job of the backend with discipline eyes understanding where our fits are and where we are supposed to be. And then offensively we must eliminate turnovers and short-yardage execution. Two red zone turnovers were big and in short yardage we had two third and ones and a fourth and one that wasnt converted. So, we've got to be more physical in the trenches. We've got to have a better attitude about that we've got to execute in those situations. Going to be an extremely difficult test this week. Obviously, playing in a very difficult environment, and a place that has a reputation for being loud. Obviously, a lot of respect for what Coach (Bill) Snyder had built there and in the way he's gone about that and the tremendous program that he put together and coach (Chris) Klieman is obviously continuing that tradition. It's a very physical football team, a very tough football team. It's led in my opinion by the defense coach (Joe) Klanderman has done a nice job in his two years there. They play a unique style of defense with their own twist to it. Felix (Anudike-Uzomah) is a tremendous talent that can rush, fit 一plays extremely hard. No reason to not think that he is an NFL first-round type of talent at the defensive end position. Their nose (guard) Eli Huggins 一with a name like Eli he's got to be a hell of a player. But (he's) a very good nose (guard). He's the kind of guy that makes it go because of their three-down system. He's able to create push, chase the football, rush the passer, (and) he really does all things well. Their linebacker Daniel green shows up consistently on tape physical downhill player, and then Julius Brents the transfer from Iowa is a tremendous long corner that can play man-to-man. He does a nice job (in) zone. Offensively, Collin Klien, their offensive coordinator is a name that we're all familiar with for what he did as a player but he's just as good of a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. He's 2-0 from calling plays. You can tell the identity of that offense is based on what he's done in the past. Obviously, they have a tremendous running back with Deuce Vaughn... But dadgum good player reminds me a lot of Tyler Badie but he's only as good as his offensive line which I think is tremendous and probably the strength of the offense. They play physically (and) they protect the quarterback. They got the quarterback transfer from Nebraska (Adrian) Martinez and he does a nice job, both with his feet (and) with his decision-making with his arms. They get playmakers at the wide receiver position with Knowles and Brooks. And so it's going to be a much difficult test on the road to slow those guys down. And then finally, special teams. They do an unbelievable job blocking punts and they're solid in that phase and had another block for a touchdown (last week versus South Dakota). I think it's somewhere like six blocks in the last two seasons, so they do a really good job of scheming that up. And if we're not better in all three phases, it's going to be a long day for the Tigers. So with that, I'll open it up for questions.

Eli, you made reference to it, especially all the questions last year and coming into this year. How does it feel 一 even though it's a week, to have the No. 1 run defense in the country? I haven't thought about it. I haven't paid attention to it. (I'm) worried more about the explosive plays. We got to get off tape doesn't really affect you if you think you can stop the run, but you're giving up explosive plays for touchdowns. You're just trading in one problem for another. Coach, what does Felix (Anudike-Uzomah) do well, and what do Javon Foster and Zeke Powell have to do to kind of limit his disruption? He's got great ball get-off. He's got a really good up and under move. He does a great job with his hands to get your weight going forward. He plays really hard. He's physical in the run game. He's able to condense gaps. So, if you're working on a veer block, he's going to be right off that hip. If you're trying to reach him, he's physical (enough) to cause penetration. Those guys are gonna have to play a really good game. They're going to have to trust their technique, and they're gonna have to play hard for four quarters. Any type of play off is going to result in a big-time negative play going against him. Is he a guy that they flip around at all or is he pretty consistently on one side? No, they do move him around. And so he'll have opportunities at both tackles. With all the different things that Luther Burden was able to do in the first game and the different ways he was utilized. What have you seen about how he processes coaching? I mean, is it innate with him? Or does he kind of process things differently than other players?

No, I mean, he's a good player, he studies the playbook. I think we'll find a better test this week. You know, we've been able to rep a lot of that stuff for the better part of two weeks and now everything happens a lot faster and you're gonna have to flush that and say, 'okay, this is how we're doing this thing this week.' And, so it's a whole new test and opportunity, and going on the road and playing in front of 50,000, who really don't like you is gonna be a whole lot different than playing in front of 50,000 who do. So, all that stuff is kind of out the window. And again, he's a young player, he's got a lot of talent and ability but let's not get too far ahead of ourselves. It's gonna be a big test for him and all of us this week going on the road. And playing in this environment. When it comes to scheduling Power Five outside of the SEC, is this ideal for you? Not getting in trouble this year. With the amount of talent on Kansas State's defensive line. How do you think your offensive line played this past week and what were some of the things they did well? What were some points of improvement? I thought we played on edges. And allowed too much penetration. Obviously, two third and ones that we weren't able to get is not indicative of the style of offensive line play that we want. Regardless of the final stats, I think all of us look at that tape and know that we can be better in the run game, making sure that we're cleaner. I thought our track of the backs and path of the backs was off on some of our runs schemes. So, there's a whole lot for us to clean up and you know, we won the game that that that was ultimately what was good about it, everything else has got to get better. Is there anything you know now about the team that you didn't know going into Thursday night?

Yeah, I mean think there are things that I feel a lot more confident in. I think there are also things that are of concern that have to get fixed. I think the best thing that I've seen about this team is their hunger to improve and their willingness to open themselves up to critique (and) to ignore the noise and the pats on the back and (the) 'hey, we've arrived.' We ain't done nothing. We're 1-0 which is exactly what we want to do. But what happened last week, they don't carry any of those points over, they don't carry of those stats over, they don't carry any of those turnovers over. It's a brand new week with a whole different set of challenges with a lot of really good players in a tough environment on the road. So if we're worried about last week or patting ourselves on the back, and all that bullcrap, we're in for a tough day. So we got to have a mature mindset of put that away. Take what you take from the tape. Learn to get better and focus on this new task at hand. K-State got four sacks and a lot of decent pressure with that 3-3-5. What kind of problems does that type of defense bring to an offense? Creates different angles for your offensive line both in protection and in the runs scheme. Things that you're not used to working, specifically for us because we play a four-down system. And so, we haven't seen that. It's unique, with your protections that are able to create one on ones. So, it kind of puts guys on islands it lulls the quarterback to sleep because he's thinking it's zone and he should have time (to pass) and those guys create penetration that punctures the pocket. And those guys are relentless at the defensive end position. So when Eli (Huggins) creates puncture in the pocket, your quarterback steps up, they fold over the top and so it's a unique scheme but they've done it really well. And so it's a challenge for us. With all the talk about the environment. I know you do as much as you can to prepare guys for a road game, but is this a thing where you don't necessarily know how a guy's going to react until he's out there? Again, I think there are some guys on our team that are very mature that have handled road environments before and I look for those guys to be leaders and bring the other guys along. But we got a lot of new guys on our team. So, this is the first time that this team has gone on the road. And so we need the older guys and our coaching staff to make sure that we're communicating the standard and upholding the standard of what we like to do on the road and how we go about our business. And we need those other guys to get on board with that which I don't sense that's going to be an issue but you know, anytime you're traveling with new guys, I think about the defensive side of the ball. There's a lot of new guys and new faces on that side of the ball that are traveling for the first time. You know, not so much on offense. Obviously, Nate (Peat) and Cody (Schrader)but for the most part, the offense stayed consistent with what we've had in the past. But the defense side of the ball has got a lot of new guys and we're gonna have to get them accustomed to how we do it.

Eli is there a respect level for what Chris Klieman has been able to do? Just everything he did at North Dakota State but then bringing it up a level taking on that challenge and succeeding at Kansas State? Yeah, I have a lot of respect for him as a football coach to replicate success from one place to another. Obviously, took over at North Dakota State and did a tremendous job there and winning national championships and then taking on the challenge of K-State which is to follow up a legend is no easy task and continue to build that identity I think he's done a really good job. He's recruiting at a really good level. You know, we're in battles with those guys constantly in the region. And so yeah, I mean, I have a lot of respect for him. I have a lot of respect for coach Klanderman just to see what he's been able to do since he's had his opportunity to be the defensive coordinator. Obviously, coach Klien as the offensive coordinator is 2-0 and has earned his opportunity to call plays and he does it the right way and to see how hard they play on special teams. That would be no reason to have anything but the utmost respect for this coaching staff and know that this is a team that's not going to beat themselves. They're going to be tough. They're going to be physical, they're going to execute and are going to take care of the football. You're going to have to go in there and play your best version of football to have any type of chance, which is again, why I'm harping on what happened Thursday. It was not and is not our best version of football and if we duplicate that we're in for a long day. Coach K State had six players make the preseason all-Big 12 team, specifically on defense they have a player at each level, so when they got multiple players, how does that kind of change up your game plan if any? It sounds like playing in the SEC. Play good players all the time in our conference at every level, and if you don't play have good players at every level in our conference, you're probably not going to be very good. So, I think it's a matchup that, you know that they are good players. And that's the norm. I mean when we played Georgia last year how many players did they have drafted? That's that's the norm in this league. So, they are really good players that are all deserving of the praise. Like I said they're defensive end. I mean, I think their other defensive end was an all-Big 12 Freshman, so he's a really good player. Eli Huggins at nose (guard). No. 22 at linebacker. I think both cornerbacks are returning starters. I do think that Julius Brents is a really talented kid with great length, speed and cover skills. Did you limit Nate Peat at all last week? I know you said going in you weren't sure or was he pretty much able to do anything you wanted him to? He was limited based on the amount of practice that he'd had going into that game. With Kansas State being an old conference matchup, do you see any extra motivation from the local players who maybe grew up watching this game? No, I don't think so. I think it's just motivation for us. It's the opponent on the schedule. It's a regional rivalry and a regional matchup. It's a big test for us on the road, you know, last year we weren't great on the road. We had one road victory. And so it's a test for this football team to have its identity to establish what we want to be going on the road. So, I don't really think what happened in the past has anything to do with what's gonna happen on Saturday. What do you think of your tackling the other night?

Yeah, I think we did a stat and it was right at 15% or less missed tackles, which I think is really good. Anything under that is probably top 10 in the country. I thought we tackled well in space. There were a couple of missed tackle tackles that led to explosive plays where we didn't track the leverage the right way or had bad eyes, but for the most part, you know, I think about Ty'Ron Hopper, Jaylon Carlies, Daylan Carnell, Martez (Manuel) and Kris Abrams-Draine making tackles in the open field. That's something that we really emphasized all fall camp. We were physical we tackled Sunday. In order to be a good football team, especially on the defensive side of the ball, you have to tackle and we're not good enough to take shortcuts on any of those fundamentals. Do you have to tell your players something different as far as tackling Deuce Vaughn or players like him as far as having to get low real or lower than usual when tackling a player his size? No, our tackling targets are going to be the same. We're tracking the near hip and see their frontal or profile tackle and unless we need to get low and gator tackle if it's a ball running away from us. But those targets don't change. You know, I don't think he's all that little again, he reminds me a lot of Tyler Badie, and so those guys have seen that that style of back before. So, I'm not concerned about that. What I'm more concerned with is his talent. His vision, his speed, his toughness, his ability to read their scheme, that duo scheme, set people up in blocks. If a defensive lineman gets eyes in the wrong gap, he's going to expose it if they get out of their gap he's going to expose it, This was a specific run scheme that gave us a lot of trouble last year. So we've got to take that off the table. With all the talk about Vaughn what challenges does (Adrian) Martinez bring? He didn't necessarily have to throw it a lot last week? He's a very talented quarterback and was highly recruited and started as a true freshman at Nebraska. He's got a lot of game experience, and can create with this feet but has a very good arm. He reads the field and throws a nice deep ball and trusts his receivers. He's a good quarterback. He's going to be a difficult challenge. After watching the tape last week is there anyone who didn't necessarily get a lot of playing time last week that earned more this week? No, not that I really want to discuss. The depth chart is always fluid. There's always competition. And there'll be some adjustments based off some guys we thought had good games and maybe guys that didn't perform the way we want to but that'll be reflected in the game on Saturday. On the topic of leaving last week in last week, have you had any conversations with Tyler Stephens after that fumble and the expectations for him going forward?