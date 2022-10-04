Missouri (2-3) will look to rebound from a near-upset win over Georgia in week five with its second straight win in as many seasons over Florida (3-2) in week six. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz met with local media on Tuesday afternoon in advance of that game. Here is a full transcript of the press conference.

Opening statement

Good afternoon. Again I want to just say how much I appreciate it the Mizzou fan base for Saturday night. What an awesome atmosphere. You know, everything that I believed and dreamed that this place can and will be as we continue to build our program moving forward. Got a very difficult talent challenge this week obviously, Florida is a very good football team. A lot of very talented players return a lot of guys I think on the defensive side of the ball. You know, Brenton Cox Jr. stands out to me, he's probably the most disruptive defensive player we faced all season. They returned Ventrell Miller, who was injured last year at linebacker, I think he's the best linebacker we've played all year. They've got massive size up front on the defensive line, and their back end is experienced with the two safeties that have played a lot of football and Jason Marshall Jr. at corner is as good a corner as we played. So, defensively they are very good. Their defensive coordinator does an outstanding job of mixing coverages, pressures and formation adjustments, not giving you the same picture. Offensively, it starts with the quarterback, Anthony Richardson, who is a very talented quarterback that can run and throw. He's got great command of what (Florida head) coach (Billy) Napier is trying to do offensively. Coach Napier is a very good football coach and knows exactly how he's building his team each week and what they're trying to do offensively to win. And they put their quarterback in the right situation. They're very big and physical up front with their offensive line. They've got a tremendously talented running back room. So, it'll be a very difficult challenge. I think the challenge for us this week is to recreate the process. And not get caught up in the outcomes. You know, don't worry so much about the outcome. We'll worry about the process and what we control which is having a great Tuesday practice, focused on our fundamentals and techniques and the things that we need to correct from the game, and not attach ourselves so much to the outcome that we can't emotionally be ready to go. We got to travel down there on the road at noon, in a very difficult environment. So, we've got an uphill battle ahead horse, but I believe in our football team, and I believe that they will accept that challenge. And I look forward to getting on the practice field with them today.

What was the key to the fast start against Georgia as opposed to the starts you guys heading into Kansas State and Auburn? I think defensively we came and stopped them in three plays to create field position for us offensively. In those two games, both drives were 12 to 14-play drives that led to touchdowns. I mean, against Kansas State we scored (a field goal) first, but I think that probably a lot of it comes down to getting a stop early and creating field position, which is what we tried to do in the middle eight. What we tried to do is, is create an opportunity for us to double up possessions. Obviously, I don’t think we ended up having time late this past weekend. You've mentioned critical penalties a few times there. When you go into training today and for the next few days. At this point in the season, do you have to readjust the way you teach some of those things or keep going with the same process? Yeah, I mean jumping on a cadence is discipline and you know we've had the conversation is or something inflection-wise that we're doing. But that's got to get corrected and then penalties as far as holding and illegal hands to the face. That's got to be better technique. There was a lot of optimism about Ty’Ron Hopper over the summer coming into the season but has he exceeded maybe even what expectations you had coming into the year? Last year, he had 14 tackles against us, four tackles for a loss and a sack against us. So, I think that was the expectation, and again, he's a great young man. I'm so proud of him on our football team. He's really battled and explained a lot of plays really fast. Does what we asked him to do. So he's displaying what we believe he had in him. When did you know that the guy who played y'all last year who had a big game with Florida against you (Hopper) was going to be able do that for the team every game this season? Well, I don't know if I knew he's going to do it every game but I saw him in spring and I thought we got a pretty good player on our hands. Here's the deal, he's a competitor, he prepares the right way. I think he really trusts his teammates. I think the defensive line in front of him is playing really well. He's able to play downhill. I think (linebackers) coach (D.J.) Smith has done a really good job coaching. I think Coach Baker's has put him in a really good scheme fit. So, I think it's a combination of a lot of things and, and it starts with him being a guy who has worked really hard and has been blessed with a lot of talent. How has Cody Schrader taken what he did at a lower level and brought it up here and kind of improved his game be able to produce here? He's a young man who is attached to the process and not the outcomes, and every day is a workday for him. He starts over and comes in and gets treatment, watches tape and exercises. I knew the young man was special, whether it was in the spring or throughout the summer. I mean, he was lifting twice a day. He is very appreciative of the opportunity. And he's a tremendous young man. Do guys like Ty’Ron Hopper in the portal change how you evaluate film? Like if you see a guy do something special against you, do you think ‘Well, this guy could be a fit for us if something happens?’” Well, that gets into a tough question about college football. I think. Yeah, you’ve got to be ready for anybody. To get in the portal at anytime I guess. That's an interesting question. Do you have to talk to him this week about the emotion and just treating this like another game? Well, he's not going to treat it like another game. Definitely have to talk to him about keeping his composure. I mean, those are his former teammates. And I know he's got a mutual respect. I think he was roommates with Brenton Cox. And I know he knows a lot of those guys, and I don't think there was any bad blood or any ill will towards any of them at all. So, I think it'd be fun to compete against them. But we got to make sure we keep our emotions in check. Do you think he's had this game circled on the calendar now for a little bit? No, in the SEC you better bring your A-game every game. I don’t know if you should circle one and not the other. They all got good players, so I doubt it.

