Everything is different now for Mizzou basketball

The start of the 2021-22 college basketball season is still nearly five months away. Players have been back on campus for just a couple of weeks going through workouts and having dinners together to get to know one another. But one thing that is true today will be true when the season begins as well: “We don’t really know much so we’re just taking it day by day,” junior guard Jarron “Boogie” Coleman said. Coleman was talking about the players. “Pretty much, we’re all like freshmen.” But the statement could just as easily apply to the Missouri fanbase. Like most of college basketball this year, the Tiger roster looks almost completely different than it did a year ago thanks to the transfer portal. Jon Rothstein reported last weekend that 1,663 players had entered the portal this year. There are only 4,550 available Division One scholarships in the country every year. Not every player who entered the portal was leaving a Division One program, but that number represents about a third of the country's players were looking for a new home. Few programs were more active in the portal—in both directions—than Missouri. Out went Xavier Pinson, Torrence Watson, Parker Braun, Mark Smith and Dru Buggs. In came Coleman, Amari Davis, DaJuan Gordon and Ronnie DeGray III. The end result is a roster returning 43.4 minutes per game, 20.4% of its scoring and 27.1% of its rebounding from a year ago. And the head coach can’t wait. “It’s exciting for our staff,” Cuonzo Martin said, while joking (we think) that he had to give his wife pictures so she knew who was who when the players came to their house. “You have so many new guys, kind of go back to the drawing board, look over notes. You teach in a classroom. It’s not as if you have so many older guys, returning guys, they kind of teach the class for you. You’re teaching the class for the first time and it’s fun.”

So, yes, Missouri’s team will look almost completely different than it did the last time we saw it in an opening round NCAA Tournament loss to Oklahoma in March. That’s been known since the final buzzer sounded that night. Whether it’s good, bad or indifferent rests largely on the shoulders of the quartet of portal replacements the Tigers brought in. “I would say it’s an easier transition,” Davis, a combo guard transferring in from Green Bay, said. “Maybe like two or three guys came back from last year so they kind of needed just like some help getting the team together and stuff. Me being an upperclassman, I have to take up and take that role being one of the leaders on the team.” Davis said the transition should be easier because everyone is going through it. Nobody has to worry about fitting in as the new guy because everyone is the new guy. “I feel like I’ve already been here for a year,” DeGray III, who averaged 8.7 points and 4.6 rebound at Massachusetts as a freshman, said. “We all get along. We’ve been with each other and we all crack jokes with each other and hang out with each other outside of basketball.”

Ronnie DeGray III comes to Mizzou after playing his freshman year at UMASS. (Gabe DeArmond)

DeGray is an outlier in this transfer class: He’s the only one who had seen the campus prior to last week. He took an unofficial visit to Mizzou as a high school prospect. “It was really important because they weren’t letting visits until June,” he said. “Already being able to see here really helped my influence and being able to be more comfortable because I’ve seen what’s around here.” For the other three members of the transfer class, everything is completely new. Everything. “I have to say the campus,” Davis said. “Green Bay, it was kind of like all in one area. Out here it’s a big campus. We got our own hospital. The campus is real big. I think I got lost one time. I’m still figuring it out.” “They can only show you so many things. It looks all nice on the camera, but once you get here everything is new,” Coleman said. “I’ve always been in Indiana. I’ve only been to St. Louis for AAU tournaments. I’ve never really been in Missouri so just simple things like the street lights. Everything’s different to me. I’m taking in everything and loving it.”

Coleman spent three seasons at Ball State and averaged 13.8 points a game last year (Gabe DeArmond)