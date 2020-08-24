Examining the Missouri 2022 State Rankings
Rivals.com released their initial 2022 Rivals250 rankings on Tuesday. That was followed by state rankings release on Friday.
Within the Show Me State, 15 prospects have caught the eye of Rivals analysts. Among that group, 12 possess offers from the Tigers.
PowerMizzou.com takes a snapshot of the initial 2022 state rankings below:
#1 - Luther Burden (Mizzou target)
- No. 9 player nationally, No.1 player at wide receiver.
- 38 offers from the likes of Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, and others.
#2 - Kevin Coleman (Mizzou target)
- Ranked 26th overall, No. 2 athlete.
- 27 offers from the likes of Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Notre Dame, and others.
#3 - Tyson Ford (Mizzou target)
- Ranked 63rd nationally, sixth-ranked strong side defensive end.
- 14 offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Washington, and others.
#4 - Isaac Thompson (Mizzou target)
- No. 136 nationally, eight-ranked safety.
- Has a Top 10 that includes Arkansas, Southern Cal, LSU, Florida, Ole Miss, Michigan, Texas, Penn State, Georgetown, and Missouri.
#5 - Toriano Pride (Mizzou target)
- No. 149 nationally, 18th-ranked cornerback.
- 20 offers from the likes of Ohio State, Auburn, Oregon, and others.
#6 - Domonique Orange (Mizzou target)
- No. 199 nationally, 12th best defensive tackle overall.
- 13 offers from the likes of Georgia, Northwestern, Texas A&M, and others.
#7 - Arlen Harris (Mizzou target)
- No. 21 running back nationally.
- 19 offers from the likes of Michigan, Penn State, Stanford and others.
#8 - Ali Wells (Mizzou target)
- 26th best athlete nationally.
- 15 offers from the likes of Auburn, Purdue, Florida State and others.
#9 - Marquis Gracial (Mizzou target)
- Ranked 21st in the country at defensive tackle.
- Eight offers from the likes of Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma State, and others.
#10 - Cameron Epps
- 31st ranked athlete nationally.
- Four offers from Vanderbilt, Kansas, Boston College, and Arkansas.
#11 - Quinton Conley
- No. 17 tight end in the nation.
- Four offers from Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa State, and Arizona State.
#12 - Kaian Roberts-Day
- 34th ranked athlete nationally.
- Committed to Baylor.
#13 - Jamarion Wayne (Mizzou target)
- No. 53 ranked wide receiver in the country.
- Five offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Missouri.
#14 - Max Whisner (Mizzou target)
- 24th-ranked tight end in the country.
- Six offers from Arkansas, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kansas, Pitt, and Missouri.
#15 - Kaleb Purdy (Mizzou target)
- No. 34 ranked safety in the nation.
- Five offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, and Missouri.