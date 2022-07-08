KANSAS CITY, MO--After a full day watching the 17U competition on Thursday, our focus on Day Two of the Kansas City EYBL session shifted upstairs to some of the 16U action. Hoops recruiting starts years in advance and there were plenty of 2024 and 2025 players garnering attention in KC.

We started with MoKan Elite, which was coming off a Thursday loss to Brad Beal Elite. MoKan rebounded with a 68-50 win over Seattle Rotary, led by 47 points from its big three of R'Chaun King, Curtis Givens and Aaron Rowe.