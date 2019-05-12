News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-12 05:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

EYBL Indianapolis notebook: Love, Fletcher break down recruitment

Mitchell Forde • PowerMizzou.com
@mitchell4d
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Just more than a year ago, the Missouri coaching staff sent offers to a pair of 16-year-old St. Louis natives in Caleb Love and Cam'Ron Fletcher. Fast forward a year and the two players have become...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}