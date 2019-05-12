EYBL Indianapolis notebook: Love, Fletcher break down recruitment
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Just more than a year ago, the Missouri coaching staff sent offers to a pair of 16-year-old St. Louis natives in Caleb Love and Cam'Ron Fletcher. Fast forward a year and the two players have become...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news